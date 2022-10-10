Who is favored to win Guardians vs. Yankees in ALDS?

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will match up in the American League Divisional Series in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 is set for Tuesday. The Guardians had to go through the Tampa Bay Rays in order to advance, winning two straight games to move on. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off HR in the 15th inning in Game 2 on Saturday to help Cleveland reach to ALDS.

Let’s go over odds to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees odds

CLE: +160

NYY: -195

The Yankees are heavy favorites to win the best-of-5 series. New York only played Cleveland in two series this season, going 5-1 against the Guardians. The two teams didn’t play at all in the second half of the season, when the Yankees started to struggle. Over six games, the Yankees hit 12 HRs with a team average of .262 in 195 ABs. The Bronx Bombers scored over 6.0 runs per game against Cleveland this season.

It’s difficult to envision the Guardians being able to keep up offensively with the Yankees. Cleveland didn’t hit at all against the Rays and won the series after scoring three runs in two games. The one thing that can save the Guardians is pitching. Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie need to be lights out to give Cleveland any shot in this series. That may not be enough. Gerrit Cole should be able to match things on the Yankees side and this is the deepest starting pitching New York has had in a while.

All this and we haven’t even touched on Aaron Judge. His regular season was AL MVP worthy. Can he help the Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009? Judge will have to have a big postseason in order to cash in during free agency. He hit two HRs against the Guardians during the regular season.

There isn’t much value betting the Yankees to win this series. You may be able to wait and see if New York drops a game and getting a better line.