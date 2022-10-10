Who is favored to win Mariners vs. Astros series in ALDS?

The Seattle Mariners have finally broken their two-decade playoff drought and will face last year’s World Series runners-up, the Houston Astros, in a best-of-five American League Division Series.

The Mariners scored five of their ten runs in the final two innings of the deciding game of the Wild Card series as they overcame a seven-run deficit on Saturday to move forward. The Astros, who ended the regular season with the best record in the American League, are automatic qualifiers.

Game 1 takes place at 3:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Houston.

Mariners vs. Astros odds

Astros: -220

Mariners: +185

The Astros pitching crew is one of the best in the sport. With names like Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and Cristian Javier scheduled to take the mound over the coming days, the Mariners won’t see that ten-run chance that they had in the Wild Card round again anytime soon. Verlander’s 1.75 ERA is the best in the MLB by far.

The Astros are as close to faultless as you can get in terms of their lineup. With Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez leading the offense, joined by Alex Bregman, the Astros are one of three teams to boast three players in the top-20 of the runs leaderboard (the other two are the Mets and the Dodgers).

The Mariners were 7-12 against the Astros in the regular season, and they’re going up against a team that has made the World Series three times in the last five years. But there’s a certain underdog energy that Seattle isn’t afraid to embody. The 21-year-old rookie Julio Rodriguez has been a revelation for the team this season, and he’s backed on defense by a strong lineup of relievers.

All signs point toward the Astros winning the series. They’re old hat at this thing by now, and the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook is no accident. But the Mariners are coming in ready to fight and continue their hot streak.