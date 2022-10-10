Who is favored to win Phillies vs. Braves NLDS?

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will face off in an NL East rivalry in the 2022 MLB postseason. The No. 6 Phillies were able to win two in a row to eliminate the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round. The Phillies and Braves NLDS will begin on Tuesday.

Here we’re going to take a look at who is favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Braves odds

PHI: +155

ATL: -180

These two teams are very familiar with each other. The Braves won the regular-season series 11-8 games. So really this series should be closer than the line suggests. The Braves have had the benefit of rest and have a very tough pitching staff to deal with starting with Max Fried. In 2021’s run to a championship, the Braves used Fried, Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton primarily in a three-man rotation. This time around, things may be different.

Kyle Wright is in the equation and he likely spells Fried as the No. 2 starter. Morton, Anderson and Spencer Strider are the other three starters. Chances are the Braves will use Strider out of the pen as a long reliever or opener if they opt for a bullpen game. Neither Morton or Anderson has pitched well this season. Plus, Fried struggled at times in the 2021 postseason run. Wright only pitched 5.2 innings last playoffs as well. Still, the pitching should be solid and the lineup is more potent than last season.

The Phils feel a lot like the Braves team from last season. Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the first round and have a little cinderella in them. As was mentioned above, this feels like a series that could go the distance and be super close. The Phils got a gem from Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler looked strong in Game 1. Ranger Suarez was slated to start Game 3, so he could end up starting out the NLDS.

Philly’s lineup is also potent. You’ve got reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, plus Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 home runs. Throw in Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh and you’re cooking with gas. The Phillies are a dangerous team heading into the NLDS. This series feels like a toss up. If you’re going to throw any money at it, Philadelphia feels like the play as crazy as that sounds.