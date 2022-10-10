How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on October 10

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

This has been billed as the season premiere episode of Raw and it will be a jam packed show as we’re just 48 hours removed from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. We’ll get plenty of surprises and special appearances lined up for tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Extreme Rules ended with a major surprise as Bray Wyatt officially made his return to the WWE. For weeks, we had been treated to cryptic “White Rabbit” vignettes and Easter Eggs and the mystery finally manifested itself in at the pay-per-view. A series of people dressed as characters from Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” segments appeared in the crowd before the man himself appeared on the stage with his signature lantern right before the show went off the air. We’ll see if Wyatt appears to explain where he’s been and what are his plans on tonight’s show.

The Bloodline had the night off for Extreme Rules on Saturday but will make a special appearance for tonight’s show. We’re now less than a month away from Crown Jewel, where undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his titles against Logan Paul. We’ll see what the group has to say as they ramp up the build towards the ppv in Saudi Arabia.

As far as in-ring action goes, two matches have already been announced for the show. In a rematch from a few weeks ago, United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Seth Rollins. Rollins took the L in the main event of Extreme Rules 48 hours ago, submitting to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit. We’ll also get Johnny Gargano finally going one-on-one with Austin Theory.

Also on the show, we’ll get a D-Generation X reunion segment with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg. Billy Gunn is of course in AEW managing AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, so they’ll probably reference his absence tonight. We’ll also get the fallout from Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeating Bayley in a ladder match at the ppv.