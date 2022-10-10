Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into October 10 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, tonight and this will be the fallout show from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this past Saturday.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will Bray Wyatt say upon his return?

Extreme Rules ended with a major surprise as Bray Wyatt officially made his return to the WWE. For weeks, we had been treated to cryptic “White Rabbit” vignettes and Easter Eggs and the mystery finally manifested itself in at the pay-per-view. A series of people dressed as characters from Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” segments appeared in the crowd before the man himself appeared on the stage with his signature lantern right before the show went off the air.

That leaves the question of what will Wyatt do or say tonight just 48 hours after his big return. There’s always mystery and questions to be asked surrounding Wyatt’s character, including his purpose and who he will target first. Hopefully we’ll get some answers in Brooklyn.

Who will win the United States Championship match?

In a rematch from a few weeks ago, United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Seth Rollins for tonight’s show. Lashley did not have a match at Extreme Rules while Rollins submitted to Matt Riddle inside of the Fight Pit in the main event.

One has to wonder if Rollins will get the nod here and win the belt. They’ve mentioned numerous times in recent weeks how Rollins hasn’t held a belt in a while and it would be a make good for the fact that he’s taken several losses on pay-per-view this year. We’ll see who walks out holding the gold.

What will D-X do in their reunion segment?

As part of the “season premiere” on Raw, we’ll get a reunion segment for D-Generation X. We’ve actually seen quite a few of these segments in recent years but it’s always entertaining to see them back on out tv screens.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg will most likely come out on a Jeep to entertain the audience. Billy Gunn is of course in AEW managing AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, so they’ll probably reference his absence tonight. The question is which active talents they’ll interact with.