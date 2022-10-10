Jakobi Meyers worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 5

Third-string rookie Bailey Zappe is still starting for the New England Patriots, and he’s quickly using the opportunity to prove himself. The Patriots beat the Detroit Lions 29-0 on Sunday and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is also the Pats’ emergency quaterback, led the team in receptions, adding 111 yards and one touchdown.

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: Week 5 waiver wire

Meyers missed the last two games while dealing with a knee injury, but he and Zappe are clearly clicking out on the field. Meyers had his first 100-plus yard performance and his first score of the season against the Lions today after coming close with 95 yards in Week 2 against the Steelers.

Now that Meyers is back and healthy, he’s a good pickup from the waiver wire. Rostered in 64.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues, he may not be available all around, but if you’ve been disappointed in your WRs’ performances over the last few weeks, he’s clearly going to be a favored and reliable target in the Patriots’ offensive scheme.