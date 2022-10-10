Kenneth Walker worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 5

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is very likely out for the rest of the season after fracturing his tibia in today’s game. Penny has led Seattle’s rushing game throughout the season, and without him, the Seahawks will turn to rookie Kenneth Walker to take on the rushing load. Is he worth an add from the waiver wire?

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Week 5 waiver wire

Walker is going to be Seattle’s RB1 for the time being. He led the team in rushing yards today, adding 88 over eight carries and scoring a touchdown. He has been a consistent option who has been playing in the shadow of Penny. From here on out, Walker will be in the backfield for the majority of snaps as Penny undergoes surgery and recovery.

Walker rushed for over 1,600 yards in 2021 as a student at Michigan State and was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2022 draft. Before this game, his season-high rushing game ended with just 29 yards, but we can expect to be seeing more performances like today’s from here on out.

Walker is rostered in 47.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.