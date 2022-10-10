Chargers running back Joshua Kelley made an impact in Los Angeles’ close victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He scored a touchdown and racked up 49 rushing yards as well as 33 receiving yards.

Chargers RB Joshua Kelley: Week 5 waiver wire

Is Kelley worth adding to your lineup from the waiver wire? Probably not right now. Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams are still dominating the run and pass games, with Ekeler adding 173 yards on the ground and Williams netting 134 yards in the air, to neither of which Kelley came close.

There’s also the possibility that this game was a positive outlier for Kelley, who has averaged under 14 rushing yards per game in the first four games of the season. He played 27 snaps in today’s game, though the Chargers still opted for Sony Michel in goal line situations and for Ekeler in the majority of third down situations.

Hold off on adding Kelley to your lineups for now, but keep an eye on how the Chargers use him in the coming weeks.