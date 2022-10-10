Taysom Hill worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 5

Can Taysom Hill really still be called a tight end at this point? In the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Hill added three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown pass, and recovered a fumble on special teams on top of those 24 points. Hill’s role on the Saints makes it a challenge to confidently add him to a lineup, as you never know where you can expect him to show up, but this performance may be worth a waiver wire add.

Saints TE Taysom Hill: Week 5 waiver wire

Hill’s fantasy PPR points have been all over the board this season, but with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry out and Chris Olave now questionable following a head injury today, Hill might finally be put to good use. He can play anywhere and everywhere, which is both a blessing and a curse for fantasy managers, but today’s performance was a gold mine.

Hill is a difficult decision to add from the waiver wire. He’s rostered in just 11.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues, but if you’re struggling to find a tight end to reliably start, he’s a good option for a huge week of points every now and then — especially as the Saints rely on him often in goal line situations. The only issue is the unpredictable way that the Saints use him each week.