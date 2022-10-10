Geno Smith worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 5

While Smith didn’t continue his 300-plus passing yard streak this week, he did put up good numbers in the Seahawks’ loss to the New Orleans Saints, going 16-for-25 for 268 yards and a season-high three passing touchdowns. Smith hasn’t thrown an interception in two weeks.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Week 5 waiver wire

Smith is currently averaging more fantasy points each week than Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, and even Aaron Rodgers, yet is rostered in just 32.2% of fantasy leagues on ESPN and in 33% on Yahoo.

If you drafted an underperforming QB (read: Russell Wilson) or someone who is out for the time being with an injury, Smith is a reliable pickup. He’s clearly found his groove with this Seattle offense after getting off to a slow first two weeks, and is facing the Cardinals’ less-than-stellar pass defense twice in the next four games. Smith is a solid pickup off the waiver wire if you’ve been shopping for a QB replacement.