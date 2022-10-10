Hot Seat Week 6: How many collapses will David Shaw survive?

There have already been several prominent programs in college football making changes at the head coaching position, with Wisconsin being one of the relative surprises in that particular category. The Badgers made this move earlier than many expected and it could set a trend for schools looking to raise their perceived ceilings in the NIL era. Here’s some coaches which could be next in line as the college football calendar heads into Week 7.

David Shaw, Stanford

At some point, the consistency Shaw showed early in his tenure won’t be enough. The Cardinal collapsed in the fourth quarter against Oregon State, giving up 18 points in a 28-27 loss. If Stanford hopes to compete in this new age of college football, it can’t lean on the previous model for success. Shaw has to adapt, and right now it’s not looking too good for him.

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

I’m genuinely curious as to what Auburn is waiting for with Harsin. There’s no turnaround coming here, which was clear in the second half of the contest against Georgia. The Tigers held firm for three quarters before getting absolutely smoked by Stetson Bennett on a touchdown run which opened the floodgates for the Bulldogs. Things are likely going to keep getting worse as the Tigers face a dangerous Ole Miss team next week.

Jeff Scott, South Florida

Moral victories don’t cut it in Year 3. Scott’s USF team had a chance to spring one of the upsets of the season against Cincinnati but completely dropped the ball in the second half in a 28-24 loss. The situation is not going to get much better for USF, and Scott should be on the way out soon.

Honorable mentions