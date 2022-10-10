 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who are starting pitchers for Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS?

We go over the projected starters for each game in the NLDS between Philadelphia and Atlanta in the 2022 MLB playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park.&nbsp; Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Phils upset the No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals from the 6-seed in two games in the Wild Card round. Might Philadelphia be a team of destiny? The Braves secured the No. 2 seed over the New York Mets, who lost to the San Diego Padres in their WC series on Sunday night. The Braves got a bye from the Wild Card. Let’s take a look at the projected starting pitchers for the series.

Phillies vs. Braves starting pitchers

Philadelphia

Game 1: Ranger Suarez
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: TBD

The Phillies were supposed to send out Suarez for Game 3 against the Cardinals if that happened. Instead, he’ll pitch Game 1 of the NLDS. We should see the rotation go back to normal after Game 1. Zack Wheeler should be fine to pitch Game 2 on Wednesday, but the Phillies haven’t confirmed that. Aaron Nola would pitch Game 3. After that, it gets a bit tricky. Suarez can’t pitch on three days rest, so we could see a bullpen game.

Atlanta

Game 1: Max Fried
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: TBD

The Braves will send out Fried for Game 1 and after that we’ll see what happens. There are four starters who could be used: Spencer Strider, Ian Anderson, Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright. Chances are Wright is No. 2 behind Fried followed by Morton or Anderson, both of whom were critical in last year’s World Series run. The Braves have a ton of depth at starter. Strider could make a lot of sense as a reliever to come in and close the door for a few innings before Kenley Jansen comes in to close.

More From DraftKings Nation