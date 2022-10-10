Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 5

There’s still one more game to go in Week 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders meet Monday night, but several teams already made some headlines in their pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy.

The Green Bay Packers held a commanding 20-10 lead at halftime against the New York Giants in London but found nothing in the second half and eventually lost the contest 27-22. New York’s punter sacrificing himself for a safety late and scoring more points than Green Bay’s offense in the second half. The loss exposed some of Green Bay’s inconsistencies and complacency that may have set in with a talent like Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

The defending champions Los Angeles Rams got their own wake-up call when the Dallas Cowboys came to town and beat up Matthew Stafford. Outside of a few big plays, the Rams failed to get anything done offensively.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings didn’t look all that impressive in wins over the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears respectively, but both took care of business and continue to look the part as playoff hopefuls. LA and Minnesota will have plenty of chances to keep proving they are Super Bowl contenders.

The Buffalo Bills remain the odds-on favorite at +350, while the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles still feel like the value play at +650.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 6, and how they compare with the first five weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.