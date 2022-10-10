 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 5

The Chargers and Vikings got big wins while the Packers and Rams stumbled in Week 5. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By David Fucillo
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay Packers looks dejected after the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

There’s still one more game to go in Week 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders meet Monday night, but several teams already made some headlines in their pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy.

The Green Bay Packers held a commanding 20-10 lead at halftime against the New York Giants in London but found nothing in the second half and eventually lost the contest 27-22. New York’s punter sacrificing himself for a safety late and scoring more points than Green Bay’s offense in the second half. The loss exposed some of Green Bay’s inconsistencies and complacency that may have set in with a talent like Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

The defending champions Los Angeles Rams got their own wake-up call when the Dallas Cowboys came to town and beat up Matthew Stafford. Outside of a few big plays, the Rams failed to get anything done offensively.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings didn’t look all that impressive in wins over the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears respectively, but both took care of business and continue to look the part as playoff hopefuls. LA and Minnesota will have plenty of chances to keep proving they are Super Bowl contenders.

The Buffalo Bills remain the odds-on favorite at +350, while the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles still feel like the value play at +650.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 6, and how they compare with the first five weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 6

Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6
Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6
Buffalo Bills +550 +500 +400 +400 +400 +350
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +800 +700 +750 +700 +650
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +1600 +1600 +850 +800 +650
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +700 +700 +1000 +1200 +1000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +1300 +1400 +900 +1000 +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +2200 +2000 +1800 +1600 +1400
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1700 +1800 +1800 +1800 +1800
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1300 +1400 +2000 +2200 +1800
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 +3500 +3500 +2500 +2200
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +1500 +1300 +1500 +1400 +2500
Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 +2500 +1800 +2200 +2500
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2500 +3500 +3000 +2500 +3000
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +2500 +1800 +2800 +2500 +3500
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +5000 +4000 +6000 +5000 +5500
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +2500 +4000 +3500 +6000 +5500
Denver Broncos +1800 +1800 +2500 +2500 +3500 +6000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +4000 +6000 +5000 +6000 +6000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +13000 +8000 +6000 +6000 +6000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +4000 +5000 +8000 +6000 +6000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +3500 +4000 +5000 +8000 +6000
New England Patriots +5000 +7000 +5000 +7000 +15000 +7000
New York Giants +13000 +13000 +7000 +7000 +10000 +8000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +4000 +5000 +7000 +7000 +10000
New York Jets +13000 +20000 +15000 +25000 +30000 +15000
Detroit Lions +15000 +13000 +8000 +8000 +15000 +15000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 +25000 +25000 +20000 +20000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +7000 +8000 +15000 +15000 +30000
Washington Commanders +7000 +6000 +8000 +15000 +20000 +40000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +15000 +15000 +10000 +20000 +50000
Chicago Bears +15000 +10000 +10000 +20000 +25000 +50000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +15000 +20000 +50000 +50000 +50000
Houston Texans +25000 +20000 +25000 +50000 +100000 +50000

More From DraftKings Nation