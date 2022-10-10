Who are starting pitchers for Padres vs. Dodgers in NLDS?

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in the NLDS in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Padres were able to defeat the New York Mets in three games with a win in Game 3 on Sunday. The Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball. The pitching matchups for this series will be a bit tricky. L.A. has a lot of depth behind veteran Clayton Kershaw. San Diego will have to reset its rotation a bit. Let’s take a look at the projected starters for the series.

Padres vs. Dodgers starting pitchers

San Diego

Game 1: Mike Clevinger

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

The Padres had to go three deep into the rotation in the Wild Card round. So San Diego will roll out Clevinger in Game 1 and likely start things back up normally after that. Yu Darvish pitched last Friday in the WC round. He’d be on four-days rest if he were to pitch in Game 2, which seems like the best way to go. Blake Snell wasn’t great in Game 2 vs. the Mets. We could see Joe Musgrove on Friday in Game 3 on four-days rest. Then the Padres can go to Snell in Game 4 and Clevinger again in Game 5. Musgrove may be moved around, though. If the Padres fall behind 2-0 in the series, you’d think Musgrove is the guy in game 3. If it’s tied 1-1, San Diego could opt for Snell and then Musgrove in Game 4 if the season is on the line.

Los Angeles

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

The Dodgers haven’t announced anything for Game 1 and beyond. Kershaw will likely start off the series but L.A. could go with Julio Urias in Game 1 and match Kershaw against Darvish in Game 2. Chances are Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin follow those two in the rotation. There’s no need for the Dodgers to get cute, which is good. Kershaw would be in line to start Game 1 and Game 5 if it gets that deep. That’s who you’d want in a decisive matchup,