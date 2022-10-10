Which teams are on bye in Week 6?

The season’s first byes will happen this coming weekend as we head into Week 6 of the NFL. Fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on which of their starters will not have the opportunity to add points as they create their lineups for this weekend. Here’s all the important information you’ll need about who is off this Sunday.

Week 6 byes

If you have Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, or Jamaal Williams on your lineup, make sure to put them on the bench this week. The Lions are coming off a tough 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Raiders will face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football and then head into their bye week. Keep an eye out if you have Davante Adams, Derek Carr, or Darren Waller on your rosters.

The Titans were able to hold on to a four-point lead through the fourth quarter today to beat the Washington Commanders, 21-17. They’ll sit out this weekend, so make sure you bench Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

The Texans put up a winning fight against the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first W of the season as they head into their bye week. Make sure you’re not relying on Dameon Pierce this weekend.