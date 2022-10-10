Notable absent players during Week 6 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but this will also be the first week where a handful of teams will be off on byes. The four teams that will be out of action on the slate are the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 6.

Detroit Lions

QB Jared Goff

RB Jamaal Williams

RB D’Andre Swift

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR Josh Reynolds

WR D.J. Chark Jr.

TE T.J. Hockenson

Houston Texans

QB Davis Mills

RB Dameon Pierce

RB Rex Burkhead

WR Brandin Cooks

K Ka’imi Fairbairn

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Derek Carr

RB Josh Jacobs

WR Davante Adams

WR Mack Collins

WR Hunter Renfrow

TE Darren Waller

K Daniel Carlson

Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill

RB Derrick Henry

RB Dontrell Hilliard

WR Robert Woods

WR Treylon Burks