 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notable absent players during Week 6 byes in 2022 NFL season

We break down the notable players who won’t be playing for fantasy football this week due to their team’s Week 6 bye.

By Nick Simon
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but this will also be the first week where a handful of teams will be off on byes. The four teams that will be out of action on the slate are the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 6.

Detroit Lions

QB Jared Goff
RB Jamaal Williams
RB D’Andre Swift
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR Josh Reynolds
WR D.J. Chark Jr.
TE T.J. Hockenson

Houston Texans

QB Davis Mills
RB Dameon Pierce
RB Rex Burkhead
WR Brandin Cooks
K Ka’imi Fairbairn

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Derek Carr
RB Josh Jacobs
WR Davante Adams
WR Mack Collins
WR Hunter Renfrow
TE Darren Waller
K Daniel Carlson

Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill
RB Derrick Henry
RB Dontrell Hilliard
WR Robert Woods
WR Treylon Burks

More From DraftKings Nation