Notable absent players during Week 6 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but this will also be the first week where a handful of teams will be off on byes. The four teams that will be out of action on the slate are the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans.
Detroit Lions
QB Jared Goff
RB Jamaal Williams
RB D’Andre Swift
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR Josh Reynolds
WR D.J. Chark Jr.
TE T.J. Hockenson
Houston Texans
QB Davis Mills
RB Dameon Pierce
RB Rex Burkhead
WR Brandin Cooks
K Ka’imi Fairbairn
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
RB Josh Jacobs
WR Davante Adams
WR Mack Collins
WR Hunter Renfrow
TE Darren Waller
K Daniel Carlson
Tennessee Titans
QB Ryan Tannehill
RB Derrick Henry
RB Dontrell Hilliard
WR Robert Woods
WR Treylon Burks