Best bye week replacements for QBs Jared Goff, Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr in Week 6

The first bye week of the fantasy football season is upon us in Week 6, which means fantasy managers might need to pivot as they look to best maximize their lineups. With a number of pocket passers impressing through the start of the season, there are a number of favorable matchups to capitalize on this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Week 6 byes: Lions, Titans, Raiders, Texans

If Smith still remains on the waiver wire in your fantasy league, the time to add him to your roster is now. The Cardinals are allowing an average of 17.5 fantasy points to opposing pocket passers this season, and Smith is coming off back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances. His 31.7 PPR performance in Week 5 is his highest this season, and he remains a valuable pick-up as he’s rostered in just 32.2 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues heading into Week 6.

Jones is coming off a season-best 21.64 PPR fantasy performance against the Packers in Week 5, and the Giants look to be rolling with a 4-1 record to date. Baltimore is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (23.2), and as long as Saquon Barkley continues to run efficiently it should help strengthen Jones and the play-action game. With just a 13.4 ESPN roster percentage, Jones may not be a viable fantasy option every week. But against the Ravens’ leaky secondary, he presents a nice bye-week value for needy fantasy managers.

Brissett finished with 14.96 PPR fantasy points in Week 5, marking his third-straight week with a double-digit fantasy performance. Though not a spectacular stat line, he did show strong chemistry with Amari Cooper and David Njoku, who totaled a combined 13 completions, 164 yards, and a touchdown. In Week 6 he’ll be set up for a potential revenge game against his old Patriots team, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (20.4).