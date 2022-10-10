Best bye week replacements for RBs Derrick Henry, Dameon Pierce, D’Andre Swift in Week 6

As the first bye week of the fantasy football season arrives it includes a number of noteworthy running backs that will be absent in Week 6. A number of favorable matchups on this week’s slate, including a couple of key injuries throughout the league, provide some options for fantasy managers hoping to fill their open roster spots.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Week 6 byes: Lions, Titans, Raiders, Texans

If Walker wasn’t already on a fantasy roster in your league, you better look to add him immediately as he projects to be the starter for Seattle going forward. The Seahawks rookie finished with eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and will look to take on more responsibility in light of Rashaad Penny’s looming season-ending injury. The Cardinals are allowing 19.0 fantasy points per game to halfbacks, but Penny’s injury alone makes Walker a must-add and start going forward.

With Cordarrell Patterson absent in Week 5, Allgeier led the Falcons with 13 carries for 45 yards against a stingy Bucs defense. The volume of carries alone makes Allgeier a value add to fantasy rosters, and the expectation is that he’ll have no shortage of touches in the short term. Patterson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and is expected to miss at least four games. If you have an open RB spot in your lineup, Allgeier remains a nice play even against the 49ers' defense this week.

With Jonathan Taylor sidelined for the near future with a high ankle sprain, Nyheim Hines was expected to fill the void as the backup. But a head injury last Thursday night propelled Lindsay into the backfield, and he finished second in carries with 11 for 40 yards rushing. The Colts would be wise to play it safe and sideline Taylor for Week 6, opening arguably Lindsay’s best opportunity to revive his career against the Jaguars.