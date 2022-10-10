Best bye week replacements for WRs Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brandin Cooks in Week 6

Fantasy football managers will have to adapt in Week 6 as the first bye week of the season arrives. The number of teams absent on this week’s slate includes some noteworthy wide receivers, but thankfully there are a number of intriguing matchups to leverage for lineup replacements.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Week 6 byes: Lions, Titans, Raiders, Texans

The future of the Steelers is starting to take place with Kenny Pickett starting under center, and Pickens looks to be one of his trustworthy targets. When Pickett came in relief in Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss, Pickens saw five of the rookie quarterback’s targets, finishing with a total of 102 receiving yards and 16.2 PPR fantasy points. Against a tough Bucs defense in Week 5, Pickens still managed to finish with 83 receiving yards on eight targets, which was the second-highest. His production seems to be ramping up at the perfect time for fantasy managers to add him off the waiver wire.

Gallup played in 64 percent of snaps in his Week 4 return to action, and he still finished with four catches for 44 yards in Dallas’ Week 5 victory that was highlighted by their defense. Week 6 could shape up to be a shootout in primetime against the undefeated Eagles and their top-five scoring offense. The NFC East rivalry only adds more possibility that Gallup could be in for his first breakout performance of the year.

McKenzie was ruled out for Week 5 with a concussion, but if he can make his return in Week 6 he should be properly situated in an advantageous matchup. McKenzie was expected to fill the void in the slot after Jamison Crowder was placed on injured reserve. If he can take the field, this rematch of the AFC divisional round should shape up to be a high-scoring affair between two contenders. The Chiefs are also allowing the tenth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts with an average of 24.4 PPG.