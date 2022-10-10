Best bye week replacements for TEs TJ Hockenson, Darren Waller in Week 6

The first bye week of the NFL season is here in Week 6, and there are a couple of key tight ends who will be sitting out this week. The Lions’ T.J. Hockenson and the Raiders’ Darren Waller won’t be adding any points to your fantasy lineup this week. Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans

Henry was connecting with Bailey Zappe in Week 5, adding a season-high 54 yards and 9.4 fantasy points. He’s rostered in less than half of all ESPN fantasy leagues and could be a good one-week pickup against the Browns. If Jonnu Smith returns from an ankle injury, Henry can expect less targets and snaps, so keep an eye on Patriots injury updates if you’re going this route.

Gerald Everett, LA Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Everett had a slow day in L.A.’s win against the Browns on Sunday, but this Broncos defense should allow the Chargers to shine. He added 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. Everett is rostered in 72.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

The Jacksonville offense struggled this week, but there are two things that come in Engram’s favor next week against the Colts: 1) the Jags shut out the Colts, 24-0, last time they played, and 2) the Colts’ run defense will force Trevor Lawrence to lean on his receivers in a pass-heavy scheme.

Engram added 12.9 fantasy points this weekend with 69 receiving yards. He is rostered in 20.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues.