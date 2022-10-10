Best D/ST streamers for Week 6 fantasy football amidst bye weeks

The first bye weeks of the 2022 NFL season are here, which means you might be searching the waiver wire for some pickups to replace the defenses that are sitting out this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans

Jacksonville really struggled today against the Houston Texans. Trevor Lawrence has thrown three interceptions over the past two games, and while the Colts struggled the last time they played the Jaguars, they’ve established a strong run defense throughout the season so far and could be a good streamer option for this weekend.

The Colts defense is rostered in 45.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues. They held the Broncos to just nine points on Thursday night.

This unproductive Broncos team is an easy target for defenses on the waiver wire. The Chargers’ defense has underperformed somewhat so far this year, but Denver is a team that could give LA the opportunity to create a defensive identity and gain some much-needed confidence. The Chargers defense is rostered in 46.3% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

The Panthers are on the verge of a head coach firing and they haven’t broken the 20-point scoring ceiling in three of their five games this year. This Rams defense still features several key players who helped get that Super Bowl ring, including Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, and this Panthers team is a good matchup for anyone looking to grab a team off the waiver wire. The Rams defense is rostered in 47.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues.