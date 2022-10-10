Eno Benjamin worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals saw running back James Conner leave their Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles with a ribs injury, which let Eno Benjamin take over as the lead back in the offense. He performed well enough to merit waiver consideration, especially if Conner’s injury ends up being serious.

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin: Week 4 waiver wire

Conner isn’t the only running back hurting in Arizona. Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward are also battling issues, so Benjamin really could have the backfield to himself depending on the status of these guys going forward. The running back did have some rough moments with Arizona’s porous offensive line but did also get in the end zone and has a rapport with Kyler Murray. The Cardinals do have a solid offense despite some hiccups at the beginning of games, which makes Benjamin a solid waiver candidate with the potential for a huge role.