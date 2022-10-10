JuJu Smith-Schuster injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with hamstring issues. He was limited in Saturday’s practice, although Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he thought Smith-Schuster would be “fine” to play. We take a look at the fantasy implications if Smith-Schuster is limited or out tomorrow.

Fantasy football implications

Patrick Mahomes has seemingly endless options downfield. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will likely split the majority of the snaps if Smith-Schuster is limited. Rookie WR Skyy Moore might see some targets as well, and of course, tight end Travis Kelce is always a reliable option for Mahomes.

However, Reid does think that Smith-Schuster will be able to play. The wide receiver has caught five passes and been targeted eight times in both of the Chiefs’ past two games. He has not found the endzone yet this season.