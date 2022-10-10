 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

JuJu Smith-Schuster injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with quadricep and hamstring injuries in Week 5. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By grace.mcdermott
JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs adjusts his helmet during warm-ups prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with hamstring issues. He was limited in Saturday’s practice, although Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he thought Smith-Schuster would be “fine” to play. We take a look at the fantasy implications if Smith-Schuster is limited or out tomorrow.

Fantasy football implications

Patrick Mahomes has seemingly endless options downfield. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will likely split the majority of the snaps if Smith-Schuster is limited. Rookie WR Skyy Moore might see some targets as well, and of course, tight end Travis Kelce is always a reliable option for Mahomes.

However, Reid does think that Smith-Schuster will be able to play. The wide receiver has caught five passes and been targeted eight times in both of the Chiefs’ past two games. He has not found the endzone yet this season.

