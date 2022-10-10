Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 5 between Raiders and Chiefs

The end of Week 5 in the NFL wraps up tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host their division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will be covered by two familiar faces, Joe Buck at play-by-play, Troy Aikman at color commentary, with Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.

Monday Night Football has a storied history in their broadcasting booth, with Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Frank Gifford, and John Madden just to name a few. But, recent years have seen a revolving door in the booth, with notable duds like Dennis Miller and Jason Witten highlighting their difficulty in finding talented on-air personalities.

But, it appears that ESPN has finally come to a happy medium by poaching Buck and Aikman from Fox Sports. But it didn’t come cheap, as Aikman will earn $92.5 million, while Buck agreed to a five-year contract with ESPN worth between $60 million and $75 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.