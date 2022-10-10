MNF Hot Takes for Raiders vs. Chiefs

Monday Night Football is back in action tonight, and this should be a good one.

The AFC West has underwhelmed this season after being heralded as the best NFL division in recent memory. That being said, the Chiefs and Raiders are still two very talented teams, so we’re likely in for a high-scoring affair.

Let’s break down three bold predictions that might actually hit for Monday Night Football.

Travis Kelce and Davante Adams combine for 40+ fantasy points

I’m not honestly sure how bold this prediction is, as Kelce and Adams are certainly capable of putting up 20-plus PPR points in any contest. However, a lot would have to go right for both players to accrue the necessary points tonight, so we’ll count it.

Kelce has been his usual self this year, currently checking in as PPR TE2. The future Hall of Famer has racked up 15-plus in three of his four games, seeing seven or more targets in each of those contests.

Adams, on the other hand, has not lived up to expectations so far in 2022. Whatever rapport he had with Derek Carr in their Fresno State days seems to have faded, and now the two are working to rebuild their connection. That being said, he’s seen double-digit targets in three of his four games to start the season, and could easily put up 20-plus fantasy points tonight.

Kansas City and Las Vegas combine for 60-plus points

We’re in dire need of a primetime shootout.

Over four weeks into the season, only two TNF, SNF, or MNF games have seen both teams eclipse 20 points. If you’re looking for a trend, the Chiefs have played in both of those contests.

Watching Kansas City play, it’s clear this team embraces a shootout. Their defense isn’t built to win low-scoring affairs, and Mahomes can out-duel virtually any team.

It’s a somewhat similar story for the Raiders. Vegas’ defense has been... subpar, to say the least. On offense, they’re capable of putting up a ton of points when everything is clicking.

For the sake of nationwide entertainment, I’m willing this hot take into existence.

Matthew Wright and Daniel Carlson combine for three or fewer field goals

This prediction goes hand-in-hand with the last one.

If the Raiders and Chiefs are going to combine for over 60 points, not many drives can end in field goals. Carlson is one of the best kickers in the league, and Wright hit on all five of his attempts last week, so this is certainly bold.

This isn’t exactly a tantalizing hot take, but it feels like these kickers could see minimal action on Monday night.

