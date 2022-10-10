Updated World Series odds heading into Divisional Round

The 2022 MLB playoffs continue with the start of the Divisional Round on Tuesday. The Wild Card round gave us a few pretty big upsets, including the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds in the National League going down. The Philadelphia Phillies knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals in two games. The San Diego Padres were able to get by the New York Mets in their series in Game 3 on Sunday night. So the full field for the Divisional Round is set, therefore we’ll be looking at the updated World Series odds.

The Dodgers remain the favorites and the board hasn’t changed too much since the WC Round. With the Mets and Cardinals out, the lines have condensed a bit to the top-4 teams: L.A., Atlanta, the Yankees and Astros. We could see a lot of chalk into the Championship Series for the AL and NL. The Padres and Phillies each have better odds than the AL teams despite going up against the best record in baseball (Dodgers) and the defending champions (Braves).