 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Updated World Series odds heading into Divisional Round

We go over the odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the Divisional Round on Tuesday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros runs to first base after hitting a single in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB playoffs continue with the start of the Divisional Round on Tuesday. The Wild Card round gave us a few pretty big upsets, including the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds in the National League going down. The Philadelphia Phillies knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals in two games. The San Diego Padres were able to get by the New York Mets in their series in Game 3 on Sunday night. So the full field for the Divisional Round is set, therefore we’ll be looking at the updated World Series odds.

The Dodgers remain the favorites and the board hasn’t changed too much since the WC Round. With the Mets and Cardinals out, the lines have condensed a bit to the top-4 teams: L.A., Atlanta, the Yankees and Astros. We could see a lot of chalk into the Championship Series for the AL and NL. The Padres and Phillies each have better odds than the AL teams despite going up against the best record in baseball (Dodgers) and the defending champions (Braves).

World Series odds pre-Divisional Round

Team Current odds Preseason odds Odds on Oct. 8 Odds before ALDS/NLDS
Team Current odds Preseason odds Odds on Oct. 8 Odds before ALDS/NLDS
Los Angeles Dodgers +350 +500 +350 +300
Houston Astros +425 +1000 +400 +360
Atlanta Braves +500 +950 +500 +450
New York Yankees +550 +950 +500 +475
San Diego Padres +2500 +1800 +1300 +1100
Philadelphia Phillies +2500 +2200 +1400 +1200
Seattle Mariners +3000 +4000 +1600 +1400
Cleveland Guardians +4000 +10000 +2200 +1900

More From DraftKings Nation