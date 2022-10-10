 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

The field is set for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By Collin Sherwin and grace.mcdermott
Team Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC and teammates Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Abraham Ancer celebrate with their caddies on stage in honor of their team win and the individual win by Chacarra during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bangkok at Stonehill Golf Course on October 09, 2022 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The final LIV Golf tournament before the season-ending championship in Miami takes place this weekend, running from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. LIV is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia known as the Public Investment Fund.

As always, the participating golfers will be competing for shares of a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse. The winner of the tournament will receive $4 million.

Dustin Johnson, at +400, is the favorite at to win the tournament as we head into the weekend, with Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann just behind at +800. Johnson and Smith both have one LIV win under their belts already this season after Johnson left Boston victorious and Smith took home the trophy in Chicago.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, October 14 from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

2022 LIV Golf Jeddah

Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin Johnson +400 -150 -250
Cameron Smith +800 +130 -155
Joaquin Niemann +800 +130 -155
Talor Gooch +1600 +250 +110
Patrick Reed +2000 +275 +120
Sergio Garcia +2000 +275 +120
Paul Casey +2200 +290 +125
Abraham Ancer +2200 +290 +125
Brooks Koepka +2500 +330 +140
Harold Varner +2500 +330 +140
Bryson DeChambeau +2500 +330 +140
Louis Oosthuizen +2800 +350 +150
Charles Howell +3500 +400 +180
Kevin Na +4000 +500 +210
Matthew Wolff +4000 +500 +210
Lee Westwood +4000 +500 +210
Jason Kokrak +4000 +500 +210
lan Poulter +5000 +550 +230
Marc Leishman +5000 +550 +230
Branden Grace +6000 +600 +250
Cameron Tringale +6000 +600 +250
Anirban Lahiri +6000 +600 +250
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +6500 +650 +260
Bernd Wiesberger +6500 +650 +260
Richard Bland +7000 +650 +260
Matt Jones +7000 +650 +260
Charl Schwartzel +7000 +650 +260
Pat Perez +7000 +650 +260
Carlos Ortiz +7000 +650 +260
Laurie Canter +8000 +700 +275
Henrik Stenson +8000 +700 +275
Peter Uihlein +8000 +700 +275
Martin Kaymer +10000 +1000 +350
Sam Horsfield +10000 +1000 +350
Phil Mickelson +10000 +1000 +350
Sihwan Kim +13000 +1200 +450
Scott Vincent +15000 +1400 +500
Sadom Kaewkanjana +15000 +1400 +500
James Piot +20000 +2000 +600
Phachara Khongwatmai +20000 +2000 +600
Graeme McDowell +20000 +2000 +600
Hudson Swafford +20000 +2000 +600
Shaun Norris +25000 +2500 +800
Jediah Morgan +30000 +3000 +1000
Hideto Tanihara +30000 +3000 +1000
Chase Koepka +30000 +3000 +1000
Turk Pettit +40000 +4000 +1200
Wade Ormsby +40000 +4000 +1200

