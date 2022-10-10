Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

The final LIV Golf tournament before the season-ending championship in Miami takes place this weekend, running from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. LIV is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia known as the Public Investment Fund.

As always, the participating golfers will be competing for shares of a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse. The winner of the tournament will receive $4 million.

Dustin Johnson, at +400, is the favorite at to win the tournament as we head into the weekend, with Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann just behind at +800. Johnson and Smith both have one LIV win under their belts already this season after Johnson left Boston victorious and Smith took home the trophy in Chicago.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, October 14 from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.