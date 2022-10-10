Opening odds for 2022 Zozo Championship, PGA TOUR stop in Tokyo

The 2022 Zozo Championship is the next PGA TOUR event on the docket as golfers travel to Tokyo, Japan to play at Narashino Country Club from Thursday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 16. And that means golf in prime time on Wednesday-Saturday on the east coast of the United States.

Xander Schauffele enters as the favorite to win among a strong field of golfers at the Zozo Championship. Schauffele is at +800 heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Sungjae Im at +900. Tom Kim, who won the most recent PGA TOUR event in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend, is at +1600, alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa.

Matsuyama won last year’s tournament by five strokes with a final score of -15. Patrick Cantlay and Tiger Woods took home the victory in the years previous.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Zozo Championship, which tees off Thursday morning from Inzai, Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, Japan.