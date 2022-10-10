Opening odds for 2022 Zozo Championship, PGA TOUR stop in Tokyo

The 2022 Zozo Championship is the next PGA TOUR event on the docket as golfers travel to Tokyo, Japan to play at Narashino Country Club from Thursday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 16. And that means golf in prime time on Wednesday-Saturday on the east coast of the United States.
Xander Schauffele enters as the favorite to win among a strong field of golfers at the Zozo Championship. Schauffele is at +800 heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Sungjae Im at +900. Tom Kim, who won the most recent PGA TOUR event in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend, is at +1600, alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa.
Matsuyama won last year’s tournament by five strokes with a final score of -15. Patrick Cantlay and Tiger Woods took home the victory in the years previous.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Zozo Championship, which tees off Thursday morning from Inzai, Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, Japan.
2022 Zozo Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Xander Schauffele
|+800
|+180
|−125
|Sungjae Im
|+900
|+200
|−105
|Tom Kim
|+1600
|+350
|+160
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1600
|+350
|+160
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|+350
|+160
|Cameron Young
|+1800
|+400
|+175
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|+400
|+175
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|+500
|+210
|Si Woo Kim
|+3500
|+750
|+330
|Mito Pereira
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Maverick McNealy
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Keegan Bradley
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Tom Hoge
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Cam Davis
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Andrew Putnam
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Sahith Theegala
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Davis Riley
|+4500
|+750
|+330
|Sebastian Munoz
|+4500
|+750
|+330
|Scott Stallings
|+4500
|+750
|+330
|Lucas Herbert
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|K.H. Lee
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Emiliano Grillo
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Sepp Straka
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Mark Hubbard
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Kurt Kitayama
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Taylor Moore
|+7000
|+1100
|+450
|Matthew NeSmith
|+7000
|+1100
|+450
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+7000
|+1100
|+450
|J.J. Spaun
|+7000
|+1100
|+450
|Cameron Champ
|+7000
|+1100
|+450
|Brendan Steele
|+7000
|+1100
|+450
|Aaron Rai
|+7000
|+1100
|+450
|Rickie Fowler
|+9000
|+1200
|+550
|Kevin Streelman
|+9000
|+1200
|+550
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Stephan Jaeger
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Matt Wallace
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Luke List
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Alex Smalley
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Adam Svensson
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Adam Long
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Wyndham Clark
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Sam Ryder
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Russell Knox
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Aguri Iwasaki
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Schenk
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Takumi Kanaya
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Shugo Imahira
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|David Lipsky
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Brandon Wu
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Peter Malnati
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Keita Nakajima
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Kaito Onishi
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|C.T. Pan
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Riki Kawamoto
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kazuki Higa
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|John Huh
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Chad Ramey
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|Mikumu Horikawa
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Hiroshi Iwata
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000