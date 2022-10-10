 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 Zozo Championship, PGA TOUR stop in Tokyo

The field is set for the 2022 Zozo Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Collin Morikawa of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 24, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The 2022 Zozo Championship is the next PGA TOUR event on the docket as golfers travel to Tokyo, Japan to play at Narashino Country Club from Thursday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 16. And that means golf in prime time on Wednesday-Saturday on the east coast of the United States.

Xander Schauffele enters as the favorite to win among a strong field of golfers at the Zozo Championship. Schauffele is at +800 heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Sungjae Im at +900. Tom Kim, who won the most recent PGA TOUR event in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend, is at +1600, alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa.

Matsuyama won last year’s tournament by five strokes with a final score of -15. Patrick Cantlay and Tiger Woods took home the victory in the years previous.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Zozo Championship, which tees off Thursday morning from Inzai, Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, Japan.

2022 Zozo Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Xander Schauffele +800 +180 −125
Sungjae Im +900 +200 −105
Tom Kim +1600 +350 +160
Hideki Matsuyama +1600 +350 +160
Collin Morikawa +1600 +350 +160
Cameron Young +1800 +400 +175
Viktor Hovland +1800 +400 +175
Tyrrell Hatton +2000 +450 +200
Corey Conners +2200 +500 +210
Si Woo Kim +3500 +750 +330
Mito Pereira +3500 +600 +250
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 +600 +250
Maverick McNealy +3500 +600 +250
Keegan Bradley +3500 +600 +250
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3500 +600 +250
Tom Hoge +4000 +700 +300
Cam Davis +4000 +700 +300
Andrew Putnam +4000 +700 +300
Sahith Theegala +4500 +800 +350
Davis Riley +4500 +750 +330
Sebastian Munoz +4500 +750 +330
Scott Stallings +4500 +750 +330
Lucas Herbert +5000 +800 +350
K.H. Lee +5000 +800 +350
Emiliano Grillo +5000 +800 +350
Sepp Straka +5000 +1000 +400
Mark Hubbard +6000 +1000 +400
Kurt Kitayama +6000 +1000 +400
Taylor Moore +7000 +1100 +450
Matthew NeSmith +7000 +1100 +450
Mackenzie Hughes +7000 +1100 +450
J.J. Spaun +7000 +1100 +450
Cameron Champ +7000 +1100 +450
Brendan Steele +7000 +1100 +450
Aaron Rai +7000 +1100 +450
Rickie Fowler +9000 +1200 +550
Kevin Streelman +9000 +1200 +550
Troy Merritt +10000 +1400 +600
Stephan Jaeger +10000 +1400 +600
Matt Wallace +10000 +1400 +600
Luke List +10000 +1400 +600
Alex Smalley +10000 +1400 +600
Adam Svensson +10000 +1400 +600
Adam Long +10000 +1400 +600
Wyndham Clark +10000 +1400 +600
Sam Ryder +13000 +1600 +700
Ryo Hisatsune +13000 +1600 +700
Russell Knox +13000 +1600 +700
Yuto Katsuragawa +13000 +1600 +700
Patrick Rodgers +13000 +1600 +700
Aguri Iwasaki +13000 +1600 +700
Martin Laird +13000 +1600 +700
Lee Hodges +13000 +1600 +700
Hayden Buckley +13000 +1600 +700
Beau Hossler +13000 +1600 +700
Adam Schenk +13000 +1600 +700
Tomoharu Otsuki +15000 +2000 +800
Takumi Kanaya +15000 +2000 +800
Shugo Imahira +15000 +2000 +800
Joel Dahmen +15000 +2000 +800
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2000 +800
David Lipsky +15000 +2000 +800
Brandon Wu +15000 +2000 +800
Peter Malnati +20000 +2500 +1000
Keita Nakajima +20000 +2500 +1000
Kaito Onishi +20000 +2500 +1000
Chez Reavie +20000 +2500 +1000
C.T. Pan +20000 +2500 +1000
Rikuya Hoshino +25000 +3500 +1200
Riki Kawamoto +25000 +3500 +1200
Kazuki Higa +25000 +3500 +1200
John Huh +25000 +3500 +1200
Danny Lee +25000 +3500 +1200
Chad Ramey +25000 +3500 +1200
Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +3500 +1200
Naoyuki Kataoka +30000 +4000 +1600
Mikumu Horikawa +40000 +5000 +2000
Hiroshi Iwata +40000 +5000 +2000

