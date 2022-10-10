Hornets PG LaMelo Ball suffers ankle sprain in preseason game vs. Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets removed point guard LaMelo Ball from Monday’s preseason game against the Washington Wizards after he suffered a left ankle sprain. Ball is set to once again be a leader for this Charlotte team, so the Hornets aren’t taking any chances with this being a preseason game.

LaMelo Ball injury updates

Charlotte Hornets say LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return tonight against Washington Wizards. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 11, 2022

For this to happen one week before the season is unfortunate timing, depending on how long the sprain will keep Ball out. I think it’s unlikely we see him in any more preseason games, as the Hornets don’t really need to evaluate him for a role.

Fantasy basketball impact

Ball is ranked among the top point guards for fantasy basketball due to his ability to score, assist and rebound at a high level. He sometimes appears casual with the ball and does have a high turnover rate, but his statistical production is undeniable. If he’s out for only a week or so with the ankle sprain, he’s unlikely to slip in fantasy rankings.

Betting impact

Depending on the severity of the injury, the Hornets might be worth fading further when it comes to win totals and playoff futures.