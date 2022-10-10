NFL power rankings heading into Week 6 of the 2022 season

The NFL closed out Week 5 on Monday Night Football and we’re not a little over a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs stormed back from a 17-0 deficit against the Raiders to win 30-29 and secure their spot atop the AFC West. This wrapped a week that opened with an ugly 12-6 Colts win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
The close of Week 6 means we’re back for another round of NFL power rankings. The Eagles remain the undefeated team in the league, but there’s an event split at the top of our power rankings. Three people have them No. 1 and three have them No. 2. The Bills and Chiefs follow in second and third and then it’s wide open after.
Here’s a look at our complete NFL power rankings heading toward Week 6. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 NFL power rankings, Week 6
|Rank
|Chet Gresham
|Teddy Ricketson
|Grace McDermott
|Nick Simon
|David Fucillo
|DK Sportsbook
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bils
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Buffalo Bills
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|San Francisco 49ers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|Baltimore Ravens
|Dallas Cowboys
|Baltimore Ravens
|Baltimore Ravens
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|Dallas Cowboys
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dallas Cowboys
|Cincinnati Bengals
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Miami Dolphins
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Baltimore Ravens
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|Los Angeles Rams
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Los Angeles Chargers
|9
|Minnesota Vikings
|Green Bay Packers
|Baltimore Ravens
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dallas Cowboys
|Dallas Cowboys
|10
|Green Bay Packers
|Miami Dolphins
|New York Giants
|Green Bay Packers
|Green Bay Packers
|Minnesota Vikings
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|New England Patriots
|Green Bay Packers
|New York Giants
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Rams
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|San Franicsco 49ers
|New York Jets
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|Cincinnati Bengals
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|Minnesota Vikings
|Los Angeles Rams
|New York Jets
|Tennessee Titans
|Indianapolis Colts
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|New York Giants
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Indianapolis Colts
|Las Vegas Raiders
|16
|Tennessee Titans
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Miami Dolphins
|Tennessee Titans
|New York Giants
|Tennessee Titans
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|Tennessee Titans
|New England Patriots
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New England Patriots
|Cleveland Browns
|18
|New Orleans Saints
|Detroit Lions
|Tennessee Titans
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New Orleans Saints
|19
|New York Giants
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Indianapolis Colts
|Indianapolis Colts
|Arizona Cardinals
|Denver Broncos
|20
|Arizona Cardinals
|Arizona Cardinals
|Arizona Cardinals
|New England Patriots
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|21
|Denver Broncos
|New Orleans Saints
|Cleveland Browns
|Arizona Cardinals
|Denver Broncos
|New England Patriots
|22
|New England Patriots
|Cleveland Browns
|New Orleans Saints
|Seattle Seahawks
|New York Jets
|New York Giants
|23
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Indianapolis Colts
|Seattle Seahawks
|New Orleans Saints
|New Orleans Saints
|Arizona Cardinals
|24
|New York Jets
|Denver Broncos
|Detroit Lions
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Cleveland Browns
|New York Jets
|25
|Seattle Seahawks
|Seattle Seahawks
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|Detroit Lions
|26
|Detroit Lions
|New York Jets
|Atlanta Falcons
|Chicago Bears
|Washington Commanders
|Atlanta Falcons
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|Washington Commanders
|Chicago Bears
|Denver Broncos
|Detroit Lions
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Atlanta Falcons
|Denver Broncos
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Washington Commanders
|29
|Washington Commanders
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Houston Texans
|Detroit Lions
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|30
|Houston Texans
|Chicago Bears
|Washington Commanders
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Chicago Bears
|31
|Chicago Bears
|Carolina Panthers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Washington Commanders
|Chicago Bears
|Carolina Panthers
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|Houston Texans
|Carolina Panthers
|Carolina Panthers
|Carolina Panthers
|Houston Texans