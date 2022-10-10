NFL power rankings heading into Week 6 of the 2022 season

The NFL closed out Week 5 on Monday Night Football and we’re not a little over a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs stormed back from a 17-0 deficit against the Raiders to win 30-29 and secure their spot atop the AFC West. This wrapped a week that opened with an ugly 12-6 Colts win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

The close of Week 6 means we’re back for another round of NFL power rankings. The Eagles remain the undefeated team in the league, but there’s an event split at the top of our power rankings. Three people have them No. 1 and three have them No. 2. The Bills and Chiefs follow in second and third and then it’s wide open after.

Here’s a look at our complete NFL power rankings heading toward Week 6. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.