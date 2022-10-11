Top sleeper, bust picks at shooting guard for 2022-23 fantasy basketball

The shooting guard position has evolved significantly in the NBA over the last few seasons, with most players doubling as secondary ball-handlers while also becoming increasingly more involved defensively. There’s not as much depth at shooting guard in the NBA as there is at point guard and small forward, which means identifying players who could rise or fizzle out is increasingly important for fantasy basketball. Here’s some players we think are worth taking and avoiding in fantasy drafts for the 2022-23 season.

Shooting guard sleepers

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

ESPN ADP: 72.0

DK Nation ranking: 20th SG, 93rd overall

Sexton is coming off a significant injury which cost him most of last season, so there’s a bit of a risk here. He’s also in a new environment and could take on a bigger role than he was used to in Cleveland. That being said, Sexton is one of the few players on Utah with a long-term deal. He’s going to face less pressure and could deliver a career season as a result.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

ESPN ADP: 79.5

DK Nation ranking: 13th SG, 64th overall

Herro is going to continue coming off the bench in Miami to begin the season but the guard has expressed his desire to become a starter. If he channels that energy into better play, the Heat might have no choice but to throw him in the starting lineup. That’ll lead to more time on the court with Miami’s best unit and should help his overall production.

Shooting guard busts

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN ADP: 55.2

DK Nation ranking: 10th SG, 57th overall

Bane broke out last season and should maintain at least some of that production this year. However, teams are now going to be focusing more on him as a threat rather than making him beat them. If the shooting efficiency takes even a slight hit, that eats significantly into Bane’s numbers. His ADP seems correct for now and managers should avoid reaching for him even though last season’s numbers make it tempting to do so.

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

ESPN ADP: 76.3

DK Nation ranking: 17th SG, 79th overall

There’s a lot of drama surrounding the Warriors after Draymond Green’s practice scuffle with Jordan Poole. Poole is the young shooting guard destined for bigger things, which throws Thompson into this mix as well. The veteran is banged up to start the season and could see some load management as the year goes on. His efficiency was down a bit last season, and he’s lost a step defensively. All this leads to the “name value” potentially having a greater impact than actual production.