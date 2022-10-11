Top sleeper, bust picks at power forward for 2022-23 fantasy basketball

No position in the NBA has been impacted more by the introduction of “small ball” and the emphasis on shooting than power forward. Ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season, here’s a look at some power forwards who you should consider and stay away from in fantasy basketball leagues.

Power forward sleepers

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns

ESPN ADP: 138.9

DK Nation ranking: 20th PF, outside top 100

It appears Johnson is going to start for the Suns, and he’s more of a perimeter player than an interior guy. Phoenix’s offense should be efficient, and Deandre Ayton’s presence will open up more opportunities for Johnson to get shots up. If his three-point percentage can remain high, Johnson has great upside and is likely to be available late in your league.

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

ESPN ADP: 83.7

DK Nation ranking: 9th PF, 68th overall

The talent has always been there with Collins. It’s now a matter of seeing whether this plateau is something he can overcome. The big man has been working on his shooting, and the addition of Dejounte Murray could unlock that aspect of his game. There’s some uncertainty with his role and fit, so that’s why Collins might be pushed down a bit in drafts.

Power forward busts

Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks

ESPN ADP: 80.7

DK Nation ranking: 8th PF, 52nd overall

Our ranking is high on Wood, who comes into a highly efficient Mavericks setup motivated to show he wasn’t just an empty stats guy on a bad Rockets team. However, there are some concerns about his motivation when things aren’t going well. He’s also likely to come off the bench to begin the year, which pushes his value down a bit. Dallas has a lot of fluidity in the system, which could have Wood in unfamiliar roles to start the season. That might lead to him being a bust this fantasy season.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN ADP: 134.0

DK Nation ranking: 14th PF, 100th overall

This ranking is not really on Jackson Jr., who is out until at least November with a foot injury. However, that absence could be extended until potentially January given the 4-6 month timeline initially provided when the injury occurred. There’s just too much uncertainty and production lost to have Jackson Jr. rostered early on in the season. When he does return, will he immediately begin putting up big numbers? It isn’t really Jackson Jr.’s fault he’s here, but he can’t be considered a viable fantasy asset until the injury timeline is cleared up.