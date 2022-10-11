Is Yankees DH Matt Carpenter playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

Update — The Yankees got some good news on Tuesday morning with Carpenter being included on the ALDS roster vs. the Guardians. Game 1 is Tuesday night and Carpenter has looked good in BP lately. He likely won’t start but could be used as a pinch-hitter late in the game.

The New York Yankees added Matt Carpenter as a utility man at the end of May. The addition worked out quite well for the Yankees and Carps, who hit 15 home runs through July. It was in early August when Carpenter went down with a broken foot.

Carpenter was placed on the 60-day injured list with hopes he could be back for the end of the regular season. That wasn’t the case and now we’ll see if Carps can get back at some point for the postseason. He’s ramped up baseball activities and has been taking live batting practice, which likely means the Yankees plan on using him as a pinch hitter in the playoffs if anything.

The Yankees may use Carpenter as an outfielder at some point. Harrison Bader, Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks will likely be on the initial playoff roster. It’s unclear if Marwin Gonzalez will be on there or if rookie Oswaldo Cabrera will make the cut. Cabrera’s bat has come on late in the season and he’s versatile in that he can play 3B, 2B, SS, LF and RF if need be.

The Yankees are +550 to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. New York is +205 to win the AL Pennant.