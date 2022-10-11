Odds to win Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS in 2022 MLB playoffs

The San Diego Padres are on a high after upsetting the 101-win Mets in the NL Wild Card Round. Now, in the Division Series, they will face an even bigger monster and a team that’s had their number for a long while: The 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. Let’s make a pick for this NLDS with series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Padres vs. Dodgers odds

Padres: +175

Dodgers: -215

All of the lower-seeded teams in the Division Round have really struggled recently against their current opponent, and that is highlighted by this matchup. The Padres went 5-14 versus the Dodgers during the regular season this year with a -62 run differential. Dating back to Aug. 2021, San Diego is just 5-23 against its NL West rival. Manny Machado and Juan Soto had some big hits for the Padres in the previous round, but for San Diego to have any shot here, it will need surprise performers such as Trent Grisham to stay hot at the plate while Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove continue to lead the way on the mound.

The Dodgers are not perfect — the bottom of the lineup isn’t great; the rotation is shorthanded; who is the closer? — but they have the best top of the lineup, perhaps in MLB history, with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. Julio Urias may be the NL Cy Young runner-up, and Clayton Kershaw has been great when healthy. And although the bullpen roles are nebulous, pitchers such as Evan Phillips, Chris Martin, Brusdar Graterol, etc. have been stellar in relief. This might be a three-game sweep.

Pick: Dodgers -215