History of Phillies vs. Braves: When was last postseason series?

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves face off on Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at 1:07 p.m. ET. The Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round to advance, and the Braves enter the playoffs searching for back-to-back World Series pennants. We take a look at the two teams’ playoff history.

Phillies vs. Braves playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

The last time the two teams faced off in a postseason game was the NLCS in 1993. The Phillies bested the Braves, 4-2, but went on to lose the World Series that year.

The Braves are coming into this postseason fresh off a World Series win in 2021, while the Phillies make their first playoff appearance in over a decade — the last time they were in the NLDS in 2011, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Who has had the edge overall?

The 1993 NLCS was the only time the two teams faced each other in a playoff series, and the Phillies were the squad to advance back then.

But that was nearly two decades ago, and the Braves are 11-8 over the Phillies in the 2022 regular season. Atlanta is favored to win, coming in with -185 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.