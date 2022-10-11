Who is favored to win Padres vs. Dodgers series in NL Division Series of 2022 MLB playoffs?

The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series this week. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9:37 p.m. ET. The Padres beat the New York Mets to reach the next round of the playoff, and the Dodgers ended the regular season with the best record in the national league, racking up 111 wins.

Padres vs. Dodgers odds

Padres: +175

Dodgers: -215

The Dodgers have dominated the Padres throughout the 2022 regular season, which isn’t a great sign for San Diego. Not only do they have a 14-5 record against the Padres, the Dodgers have outscored them 109-47 this season.

LA will start Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias in their first two home games of the series, while the Padres will have to sit star pitchers Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Blake Snell for the first game after they all contributed to the three-game Wild Card series. None of the three have ever started a game on short rest, so the Padres may be expecting to concede Game 1.

The Dodgers’ acquisition of Freddie Freeman has paid off, as the first baseman led the National League with 117 runs scored and 199 hits. Freeman will be aiming for his second World Series in two years after going all the way with the Atlanta Braves last year. The Padres signed Juan Soto in August, but the outfielder has not lived up to the production expected of him. He has struggled at the plate in San Diego.

The Dodgers will likely come out of this series victorious, as the trend has shown in this matchup throughout 2022. LA has not lost a series to the Padres yet this year.