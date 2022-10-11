Injury report for Mariners vs. Astros ALDS in 2022 MLB playoffs

The American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros gets underway this afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 from Houston’s Minute Maid Park is set for 3:37 p.m. ET. Before the two NL Rivals take the field, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so. Here is the latest injury report for this series between two AL West rivals.

Astros lineup and injury news

OF Michael Brantley

The biggest name on the Astros’ injury report is someone they have been without since June. Brantley’s right shoulder has been ailing for most of the year, and he underwent season-ending labrum repair late in the season. A free agent at year’s end, he said he hopes to return to Houston in 2023. Yordan Alvarez, Trey Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have split time in left field with Brantley out.

Mariners lineup and injury news

OF Jesse Winker

The 2021 All-Star has had an underwhelming first year in Seattle and will miss the ALDS due to a cervical disc bulge. The Mariners are hoping Winker will be available for the ALCS if they advance. Winker finished the regular season with a slash line of .219/.344/.344. He hit 14 home runs and racked up 53 RBI through 136 games.

OF Sam Haggerty

Haggerty has been a pretty valuable bench bat/utility outfielder for the Mariners this year, but he won’t be available during the postseason after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 adductor strain last week. He needs 6-8 weeks to heal.