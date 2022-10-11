Injury report for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS in 2022 MLB playoffs

The National League Division Series between the Philadephia Phillies and Atlanta Braves gets underway this afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 from Atlanta’s Truist Park is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. Before the two NL Rivals take the field, let's go over which notable players may not be able to do so. There are a couple of big names on the injury report, especially for the defending World Series champion Braves.

Braves lineup and injury news

SP Spencer Strider

Strider, who signed a six-year, $75 million contract on Monday, has been sidelined by a left oblique strain since mid-September. The good news is he felt fine after throwing off a mound Sunday and then flat ground Monday, so he is expected to be on the Braves’ NLDS roster. What role he will fill is unclear, but his chances of pitching in this series are looking good. The rookie went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and struck out 202 batters in just 131.1 innings this year.

2B Ozzie Albies

Albies’ 2022 season has been entirely marred by injuries. The two-time All-Star was limited to only 64 games this year because of a fractured left foot and, most recently, a broken right pinky finger. Although Albies will be with the team during this series, he will not play. He recently got his cast removed and has been going through some defensive drills, but he is still building up strength and has yet to do any hitting exercises. His return timetable is uncertain, but the Braves are hoping he can return later this month if they advance.

Phillies lineup and injury news

RP Brad Hand

The Phillies are arguably the healthiest team remaining in the MLB playoffs. Hand, a middle reliever who missed the final few weeks of the regular season with left elbow tendinitis, was activated off the injured list for the team’s Wild Card series against the Cardinals. Although he didn’t pitch in either of the two games, he should be good to go for the NLDS.