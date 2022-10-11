Top-5 Week 6 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

Heading into Week 6, we are starting to see teams in the NFL separate themselves from each other. We are seeing that in fantasy football as well. There are a number of under-the-radar guys out there that could help many fantasy football teams.

This is the first week we start seeing players on bye, so there will be some players worth adding on the waiver wire to temporarily replace your starters. Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 6 waiver wire claims.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Kenneth Walker: RB, Seahawks (47.5% ESPN, 44% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. ARI, @ LAC, vs. NYG

Kenneth Walker is going to be the top waiver wire pick up in a majority of fantasy leagues, if he’s not already on a roster. The rookie running back will now be the starting running back for the foreseeable future as the Seahawks starting running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia. Walker is also coming off a game where he had eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Walker is rosterized in less than 50% of fantasy leagues, so he should be available on a good portion of leagues waiver wire.

Mike Boone: RB, Broncos (36% Yahoo, 26.8% ESPN)

Next up — @ LAC, vs. NYJ, @ JAX

With Javonte Williams suffering a torn ACL, Mike Boone is starting to play a good role in the Broncos offense. Melvin Gordon has had fumbling issues which has given Boone many more chances. Boone is being used a ton in both the run game and pass game. I would expect him to start getting the ball much more over the next few weeks.

This could be the last week Boone is available on the waiver wire, so I would add him as soon as possible.

Geno Smith: QB, Seahawks (35% Yahoo, 32.5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. ARI, @ LAC, vs. NYG

Geno Smith has been one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy this season. Nobody expected this with him replacing Russell Wilson. He’s played much better this season, than Wilson did in his final few years there. Losing Rashaad Penny will hurt a bit, but Walker will fill in the backfield fine. I would expect Smith’s success to continue.

Smith is available in a majority of leagues, but likely won’t be after this week. If you want to add him to your team, make the move soon.

Robbie Anderson: WR, Panthers (35.9% ESPN, 16% Yahoo)

Next up — @ LAR, vs. TB, @ ATL

Statistically, Robbie Anderson hasn’t done too great since his breakout in Week 1. Baker Mayfield’s struggles have played a big role in Anderson’s lack of success. I personally think Anderson will be traded in the next few weeks and his fantasy stock will improve a ton. There are some contending teams who could use a playmaker like Anderson.

If Anderson is available in your league, nobody will be trying hard to get him. You should have no problem adding him.

Randall Cobb: WR, Packers (3.4% ESPN, 3% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. NYJ, @ WAS, @ BUF

Randall Cobb has been phenomenal in Green Bay this season which wasn't really expected. Aaron Rodgers has a ton of trust in Cobb and has gotten him the ball a ton. I would expect that to continue as the season goes on. Cobb is coming off his best week of the season and he didn't even score a touchdown.

Cobb is available in almost every league, but that won't be the case for much longer. I would add him quick as his numbers will keep getting better.