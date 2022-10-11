Top QB pickups from the Week 6 waiver wire

Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes officially start around the league this week and that could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing. Here’s a look at our quarterback adds to consider as you place your Week 6 waiver wire claims.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (33% Yahoo, 32% ESPN)

Next up — vs. ARI, @ LAC, vs. NYG

If you’ve been in a bind at quarterback for a few weeks now, why have you not turned to Geno Smith? He is now a top five fantasy QB coming out of Week 5, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-32 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He is proving himself to be more than just a stopgap quarterback in Seattle and may have the Seahawks exceeding expectations down the stretch.

Just over 30% of fantasy leagues have him on a roster, so there’s still plenty of time to jump on the bandwagon.

Carson Wentz, Team (48% ESPN, 46% Yahoo)

Next up — @ CHI, vs. GB, @ IND

Wait, wait, don’t walk out that door. Just hear me out here. Carson Wentz has rightfully been criticized as the leader of the Commanders’ offense this season, but he’s actually been a solid fantasy quarterback. He has put up at least 22 points in three out of five games this season and earned fantasy managers 22.8 points in Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Titans. It would’ve been more if it weren’t for, you know, the backbreaking goal line interception at the end of the game.

Wentz is rostered in less than 50% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on the waiver wires this week.

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns (6% Yahoo, 4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NE, @ BAL, vs. CIN

Jacoby Brissett’s numbers haven’t been spectacular through five weeks, but he’s been consistent. He is averaging fantasy managers 15.32 per game and delivered his season average in Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Chargers.

You most likely will not have any problem finding Brissett with less than 10% of fantasy leagues having him on a roster.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (19% ESPN, 16% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. SF, @ CIN, vs. CAR

Marcus Mariota has been scrappy like the Falcons this season and he’s been able to scrape together some decent fantasy performances this season. He earned fantasy managers 18 points in Sunday’s 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers, throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown through the air while also adding 61 rushing yards on the ground.

Mariota is rostered in less than 20% of fantasy leagues, making him a viable option if you need a QB for one week.