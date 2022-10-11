Top RB pickups from the Week 6 waiver wire

Heading into Week 6, we are starting to see teams in the NFL separate themselves from each other. We are seeing that in fantasy football as well. There are a number of under-the-radar running backs out there that could help many fantasy football teams.

This is the first week we start seeing players on bye, so there will be some players worth adding on the waiver wire to temporarily replace your starters. Here’s a look at our top-five running back adds to consider as you place your Week 6 waiver wire claims.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks (47.5% ESPN, 44% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. ARI, @ LAC, vs. NYG

Kenneth Walker is going to be the top waiver wire pick up in a majority of fantasy leagues, if he’s not already on a roster. The rookie running back will now be the starting running back for the foreseeable future as the Seahawks starting running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia. Walker is also coming off a game where he had eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Walker is rosterized in less than 50% of fantasy leagues, so he should be available on a good portion of leagues waiver wire.

Mike Boone, Broncos (36% Yahoo, 26.8% ESPN)

Next up — @ LAC, vs. NYJ, @ JAX

With Javonte Williams suffering a torn ACL, Mike Boone is starting to play a good role in the Broncos offense. Melvin Gordon has had fumbling issues which has given Boone many more chances. Boone is being used a ton in both the run game and pass game. I would expect him to start getting the ball much more over the next few weeks.

This could be the last week Boone is available on the waiver wire, so I would add him as soon as possible.

Caleb Huntley, Falcons (14% Yahoo, 10.6% ESPN)

Next up — vs. SF, @ CIN, vs. CAR

The running back situation with the Falcons is hard to understand as they’ve given the ball to so many different guys. Until Cordarrelle Patterson gets back from the IR, expect Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to split carries. Huntley won’t do much in the passing game, but will score some touchdowns on the ground.

Huntley is on the waiver wire in a good portion of fantasy leagues, and there probably aren't many people adding him this week.

Eno Benjamin, Cardinals (10% Yahoo, 6.8% ESPN)

Next up — @ SEA, vs. NO, @ MIN

Eno Benjamin has had a relatively quiet season, but he finally scored a touchdown this week. The Cardinals have been using him a decent amount in the passing game which is great for fantasy. He averaging 2.4 receptions for 19.4 yards per game. Benjamin should see his involvement in the offense continue to increase over the next few weeks.

Benjamin is on the waiver wire in most leagues and I doubt many people will be doing everything they can to add him after this week. More people are focused on a few of the guys listed above.

Kenyan Drake, Ravens (4.1% ESPN, 2% Yahoo)

Next up — @ NYG, vs. CLE, @ TB

Some people thought Kenyan Drake would play a big role for the Ravens when they signed him a few weeks ago. That hadn't been the case early on. In their Week 5 matchup however, Drake had four carries for 26 yards and a reception for one yard. With JK Dobbins on a snap count, Drake will receive an increased amount of carries until Gus Edwards is back.

Drake is out there in most leagues and many people aren’t trying to add him, so you shouldn't have a problem picking him up on the waiver wire.