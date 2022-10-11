Top WR pickups from the Week 6 waiver wire

Heading into Week 6, we are starting to see teams in the NFL separate themselves from each other. We are seeing that in fantasy football as well. There are a number of under-the-radar wide receivers out there that could help many fantasy football teams.

This is the first week we start seeing players on bye, so there will be some players worth adding on the waiver wire to temporarily replace your starters. Here’s a look at our top-five wide receiver adds to consider as you place your Week 6 waiver wire claims.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Robbie Anderson: WR, Panthers (35.9% ESPN, 16% Yahoo)

Next up — @ LAR, vs. TB, @ ATL

Statistically, Robbie Anderson hasn’t done too great since his breakout in Week 1. Baker Mayfield’s struggles have played a big role in Anderson’s lack of success. I personally think Anderson will be traded in the next few weeks and his fantasy stock will improve a ton. There are some contending teams who could use a playmaker like Anderson.

If Anderson is available in your league, nobody will be trying hard to get him. You should have no problem adding him.

DeVante Parker, Patriots (29% Yahoo, 21.8% ESPN)

Next up — @ CLE, vs. CHI, @ NYJ

Parker is coming off a horrific week. He caught no passes and had no targets while playing just 9 passing snaps. A big reason for his lack of involvement was because Jacob Meyers is back and is WR1. When Mac Jones returns for the Patriots, Parker’s numbers will go back up. They didn't trade for him for nothing.

After that slow week, Parker will not be getting picked up on the waiver wire, so you shouldn’t have a problem adding him.

Rondale Moore, Cardinals (19.6 ESPN, 18% Yahoo)

Next up — @ SEA, vs. NO, @ MIN

Since returning from injury, Rondale Moore has had a decent role in the offense. He’s coming off a seven catch, 68 yard performance against the Eagles. Week 6 is a great week to play Moore as they’re playing against a below average Seattle Seahawks secondary. DeAndre Hopkins returns next week, so this will be the last week for Moore to make a big impact.

Moore is on the waiver wire in more than 80% of leagues, so you shouldn’t have any problem if you want to add him.

Alec Pierce: WR, Colts (8.6% ESPN, 8% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. JAX, @ TEN, @ WAS

Alec Pierce is off to a great start to his rookie season. He’s been one of the most impressive second round picks so far. He’s coming off back to back games with 80+ receiving yards. Matt Ryan trusts him and looks his way a ton. The only thing holding Pierce back is them shuffling him in and out.

I would pick Pierce up as soon as possible, as he will be having a breakout game in the next few weeks.

Randall Cobb: WR, Packers (3.4% ESPN, 3% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. NYJ, @ WAS, @ BUF

Randall Cobb has been phenomenal in Green Bay this season which wasn’t really expected. Aaron Rodgers has a ton of trust in Cobb and has gotten him the ball a ton. I would expect that to continue as the season goes on. Cobb is coming off his best week of the season and he didn’t even score a touchdown.

Cobb is available in almost every league, but that won’t be the case for much longer. I would add him quick as his numbers will keep getting better.