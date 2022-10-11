Top TE pickups from the Week 6 waiver wire

Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes officially start around the league this week and that could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing. Here’s a look at our tight end adds to consider as you place your Week 6 waiver wire claims.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (16% Yahoo, 9% ESPN)

Next up — vs. ARI, @ LAC, vs. NYG

Dissly had a quiet afternoon in the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss to the Saints, catching two of three targets for 21 yards on the day. Even with that down day, he still checks in as the ninth ranked fantasy tight end coming out of Week 5.

Dissly is still rostered in less than 20% of fantasy leagues, so there’s still plenty of time to scoop him up off the waiver wire.

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants (1% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — vs. BAL, @ JAC, @ SEA

Bellinger had a nice showing for himself in London during the team’s 27-22 upset victory over the Packers. He caught two of three targets for 22 yards and also recorded a rare rushing touchdown. That earned fantasy managers a solid 8.4 points for the day.

With only 1% of fantasy leagues having him on a roster, he’ll be readily available on the wires this week.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (23% Yahoo, 20% ESPN)

Next up — @ IND, vs. NYG, vs. DEN

Engram had a decent outing in the team’s 13-6 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He caught six of 10 targets for 69 yards and that could be a sign of him emerging as a top target for Trevor Lawrence.

Engram is rostered in just over 20% of fantasy leagues, so you should be able to find him if you want him this week.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — @ PIT, vs. CAR, vs. BAL

With veteran Cameron Brate sitting out with a concussion, Otton caught six of seven targets for 43 yards in the Buccaneers 21-15 victory over the Falcons on Sunday. That’s not a bad day for the rookie and that consistency could have Tom Brady looking at him more. Tight end has been somewhat of a weakness for the Bucs early in the season and even with Brate returning soon, they could opt to get Otton more involved.

Otton is rostered in just 1% of ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues, so he’ll be ripe for the taking off the waiver wire this week.

Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers (0% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — vs. TB, @ MIA, @ PHI

Gentry caught five of six targets for 43 yards in the Steelers’ 38-3 blowout loss to the Bills on Sunday. With starter Pat Freiermuth suffering another concussion on Sunday, Gentry’s services will most likely be needed even more moving forward.

He’s rostered in virtually no leagues, so he’ll be just waiting for someone to pick him up on the waiver wire.