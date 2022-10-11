Top defenses to pick up from the Week 6 waiver wire

Heading into Week 6, we are starting to see teams in the NFL separate themselves from each other. We are seeing that in fantasy football as well. There are a number of under-the-radar defenses out there that could help many fantasy football teams.

This is the first week we start seeing players on bye, so there will be some players worth adding on the waiver wire to temporarily replace your starters. Here’s a look at our top-five defense adds to consider as you place your Week 6 waiver wire claims.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts D/ST (45.2% ESPN, 33% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. JAX, @ TEN, vs. WAS

The Indianapolis Colts have been known to have a good defense the pass two seasons. After a bit of a slow start this season, they looked phenomenal against the Denver Broncos. And that was without Darius Leonard, who should be back in the next few weeks. This defense will only improve as the season goes on.

It’s shocking to me that they are out there in 67% of Yahoo leagues. If they are on the waiver wire in your league, pick them up immediately. They won’t be on the waiver wire long.

New England Patriots D/ST (41% Yahoo, 13.4% ESPN)

Next up — @ CLE, vs. CHI, @ NYJ

Since Tom Brady left New England, the Patriots defense has been forced to be relied on much more. They have been stellar this season and Matthew Judon has played major role in that. Through their first five games, Judon has a sack in each of them. They’re coming off a shutout week against a Lions team who was scoring the third most points in the NFL.

Similarly to the Colts, I would add the Patriots defense off the waiver wire as soon as possible if they’re available.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (28% Yahoo, 26.5% ESPN)

Next up — @ NO, vs. ATL, @ CLE

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is not one that will go out and score you 20+ fantasy points, but they will do their job. Offenses are scoring 17.8 points per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Trey Hendrickson is one of the top edge rushers in the NFL and provides a consistent pass rush. This is a quality waiver wire pickup for when your top defense is on bye week.

I don’t expect many people to be rushing to pick up the Bengals defense, so you shouldn’t have any issues adding them from the waiver wire.