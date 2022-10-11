Top kicker pickups from the Week 6 waiver wire

Heading into Week 6, we are starting to see teams in the NFL separate themselves from each other. We are seeing that in fantasy football as well. There are a number of under-the-radar kickers out there that could help many fantasy football teams.

This is the first week we start seeing players on bye, so there will be some players worth adding on the waiver wire to temporarily replace your starters. Here’s a look at our top-five kicker adds to consider as you place your Week 6 waiver wire claims.

Week 6 byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys (40% Yahoo, 13.6 ESPN)

Next up — @ PHI, vs. DET, vs. CHI

The Cowboys have a high scoring offense. They at least have the ability to get into opponent territory and field goal range. While Dak Prescott has been out, the Cowboys have been perfect for kickers as the majority of their points are from field goals.

I would expect a decent amount of people to try and add Maher from the waiver wire this week. Many fantasy players are adding and dropping kickers weekly.

Graham Gano, Giants (21% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. BAL, @ JAX, @ SEA

Graham Gano isn’t anything special, but he gets the job done. He’s missed just one field goal and no extra points which is surprising with as bad as many kickers have been. This Giants offense is much better than it has been in the past and they’re actually scoring points this season.

I don’t think you will have a problem picking Gano up from the waiver wire, but you never know with how people are with kickers in fantasy.

Chris Boswell, Steelers (15% Yahoo, 14.3 ESPN)

Next up — vs. TB, @ MIA, @ PHI

Chris Boswell is one of the more respected kickers in the NFL. However, he did have some struggles this week. He missed two field goals against the Bills which was the cherry on top for a terrible day for the Steelers. This offense isn’t good enough to score consistent touchdowns. I would expect them to rely on his leg a bit more as the season goes on.

After the two misses this week, Boswell should be available on the waiver wire in the majority of leagues.