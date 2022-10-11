USWNT vs. Spain live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The USWNT continues international friendly play when it meets Spain Tuesday. The Americans will hope to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to England Friday. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

USA vs. Spain

Date: Tuesday, October 11

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, fubo TV

Friday was a controversial loss for USA, with VAR giving England what would be the game-winning goal off a penalty while the Americans saw the same system take away a score for them. USA can take some positives away from the contest overall, especially the play of Naomi Girma and Rose Lavelle. We’ll see if head coach Vlatko Andonovski rolls with the same lineup or introduces some changes right off the bat.

Spain is coming into this game off a 1-1 draw against Sweden Friday, with Marta Cardona getting the equalizer late in the game for her side. Spain blasted through FIFA qualifiers in September and are another nice measuring stick for the Americans. One player USA won’t have to worry about is reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, as she’s sidelined with a torn ACL.