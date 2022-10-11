How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on October 11

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re inside of two weeks away from the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view on October 22 and more matches are being added to the card by the week. There will be even more action building towards that event on tonight’s show.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, October 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Just 11 days away from Halloween Havoc, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will step into the ring when going one-on-one with Javier Bernal. The newcomer questioned the intelligence of the champ agreeing to a triple-threat match with Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at the pay-per-view, prompting Breakker to respond by challenging him to a match tonight. We’ll see how the champ looks in this tune up match.

The final spot in the North American Championship ladder match at Halloween Havoc will be determined tonight as Nathan Frazer and Axiom will wrap up their best-of-three series. The winner will join Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, and Von Wagner in the field for the title. Speaking of Lee, after disposing of Tony D’Angelo a few weeks ago, he will go one-on-one with Tony D’s sidekick Channing Lorenzo.

Also on the show, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Toxic Attraction to become the No. 1 contenders for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship last week. We should hear from them tonight.