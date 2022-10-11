USWNT vs. Spain: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The USWNT will hope to register a win in the October window of international play when it faces Spain Tuesday. USA suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of England Friday in its last game, while Spain played Sweden to a 1-1 draw before coming into this match. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Here’s everything you need to know for the match, including odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this match, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

USA v. Spain

Date: Tuesday, October 11

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -135

Draw: +300

Spain: +270

Moneyline pick: USA -135

Spain will be without reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas due to a torn ACL. That alone is enough to tilt the balance of power to the Americans, who would’ve had a 2-2 draw with England if not for VAR. Back USWNT to get the win here and head out of the October international break with some good vibes.

