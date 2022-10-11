How to watch Champions League Matchday 4 on TV and via live stream

Champions League group play rolls along with Matchday 4 beginning Tuesday. This will be the first instance where teams will play someone in the group for a second time, and we’ll start to gain a clearer picture of which clubs will enter the knockout stage.
If you’re looking for Champions League soccer on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.
Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 4.
Champions League Matchday 4 schedule
Tuesday, October 11
Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus - 12:45 p.m. ET
FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City - 12:45 p.m. ET
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica - 3 p.m. ET
Dinamo Zagreb vs. RB Salzburg - 3 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Chelsea - 3 p.m. ET
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET
Celtic vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, October 12
Napoli vs. Ajax - 12:45 p.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge - 12:45 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto - 3 p.m. ET
Rangers vs. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET
Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 3 p.m. ET
Sporting CP vs. Marseille - 3 p.m. ET