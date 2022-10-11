How to watch Champions League Matchday 4 on TV and via live stream

Champions League group play rolls along with Matchday 4 beginning Tuesday. This will be the first instance where teams will play someone in the group for a second time, and we’ll start to gain a clearer picture of which clubs will enter the knockout stage.

Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 4.

Champions League Matchday 4 schedule

Tuesday, October 11

Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus - 12:45 p.m. ET

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City - 12:45 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica - 3 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs. RB Salzburg - 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Chelsea - 3 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 12

Napoli vs. Ajax - 12:45 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge - 12:45 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto - 3 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 3 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Marseille - 3 p.m. ET