How to watch Champions League Matchday 4 on TV and via live stream

Here’s how you can catch all the UCL action from Matchday 4.

By Chinmay Vaidya

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Brighton, United Kingdom.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Champions League group play rolls along with Matchday 4 beginning Tuesday. This will be the first instance where teams will play someone in the group for a second time, and we’ll start to gain a clearer picture of which clubs will enter the knockout stage.

If you’re looking for Champions League soccer on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 4.

Champions League Matchday 4 schedule

Tuesday, October 11

Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus - 12:45 p.m. ET

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City - 12:45 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica - 3 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs. RB Salzburg - 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Chelsea - 3 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 12

Napoli vs. Ajax - 12:45 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge - 12:45 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto - 3 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 3 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Marseille - 3 p.m. ET

