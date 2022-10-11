Week 6 PPR flex fantasy football rankings

Can you believe it is already Week 6? Time flies when you’re having fun, as the kids say. When you check out the fantasy football leaderboard at this point in the season, there really isn’t a whole lot that just jumps out of the screen and slaps you hard in the face. Sure, there are some players doing better or worse than we thought, but the names all make sense.

The current leaders in PPR for each position are: QB: Josh Allen, RB: Nick Chubb, WR: Cooper Kupp, TE: Travis Kelce.

The leaders in the How did he get there category at each position are: Geno Smith (QB5), Jamaal Williams (RB6), at wide receiver, there really are no high-scoring players you couldn’t have imagined, and Taysom Hill (TE3), who isn’t a tight end.

I’m not sure how much we can learn from this, but it does show us just how tough it is for a player to buck the trends going into the season.

Injury news to monitor

Rashaad Penny is done for the season with a broken fibula, which now pushes rookie Kenneth walker into the spotlight. He will get the early down work while DeeJay Dallas should see most of the third down snaps.

Dak Prescott’s thumb is improving, but there is no timetable for his return. When he starts getting limited practices in, we’ll know he’s close to going.

Dawson Knox is dealing with a couple different injuries that kept him out last week. He will likely do his best to be back for a matchup with the Chiefs, but his return remains up in the air.

Jameis Winston is dealing with multiple injuries, but his back appears to be the main trouble. He had been playing through the injury, but the team decided to shut him down the last two weeks to heal up. We’ll see this week if it has been enough healing time before they face the Bengals this week.

Keenan Allen had a setback with his hamstring the week before last and hasn’t practiced since. It would appear he has another chance to miss this week, but we’ll see.

Mac Jones is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and despite Bill Belichick parading him out onto the field at practice, he hasn’t been that close to returning. Bailey Zappe has played well enough to not rush Jones, but he is likely going to have a chance to play this week against the Browns.

Michael Thomas is dealing with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced for a couple weeks. He also hasn’t been put on I.R., so it seems he has a chance to return in the next couple weeks, but there has been no timetable given.

The Panthers just fired their head coach and will also be without Baker Mayfield, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5. We should see PJ Walker at the helm against the Rams.

The Cardinals had three running backs go down in Week 5, with starter James Conner being the most important. He suffered a ribs injury, while Darrel Williams and Jonathon Ward both were forced from the game. That left Eno Benjamin as the sole back and he played well, scoring a touchdown. Conner isn’t likely to miss a lot of time, but could miss this week against the Seahawks.

The Colts RB Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion early on on TNF in Week 5, but with the extra time, he probably will be cleared in time to face the Jaguars.

Jonathan Taylor missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, but he should have a chance to return this week. We’ll need to keep tabs on his practice participation.

The Steelers were blown out by the Bills in Week 5 and to add injury to insult, TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a concussion. Freiermuth has a history with concussions, but it’s impossible to know when he’ll be cleared at this point.

The Patriots lost their starting RB Damien Harris to a hamstring injury in Week 5. We probably won’t get much information on the severity of the injury, so practice reports will have to do. Rhamondre Stevenson played great in his absence, so they wwon’t rush him back.

Rookie WR Chris Olave caught a touchdown in Week 5, but was concussed on the play. He’s shown to be a fantasy asset this season, but he’ll need to get through protocol to face the Bengals.

Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa are both in concussion protocol, but Bridgewater is likely to be cleared quickly, as he passed the protocol tests in Week 5, but was held out due to the new rules. We don’t know where Tagovailoa is in the protocol at the moment, so it’s hard to estimate when he might return.

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie was unable to clear concussion protocol in time to play last week, but he appeared to be close. There’s a chance he plays against the Chiefs this week.

The Saints are hurting at receiver with Thomas and Olave dealing with injuries, as well as Jarvis Landry, who missed last week due to an ankle injury. He appeared close to playing, so we might see him against the Bengals

Julio Jones is dealing with some nagging injuries that the team wants to get to 100% before pushing him back onto the field. We’ll see if that’s this week against the Steelers.

Many fantasy footballers were upset that Tee Higgins was active, but barely played on SNF. He was out there in the first half, so he likely aggravated his ankle injury. He has a chance to return this week, but they could take it slow with him.

Tyreek Hill had his foot stepped on in Week 5 and had a walking boot on after the game. At this point we don’t have much to go on with this injury.

